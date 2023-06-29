Sheets resentenced after a ruling from Court of Appeals

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A new sentence has been handed down to an Allen County man who has already been sentenced for a case that dates back to 2020.
Michael Sheets was found guilty of felonious assault after prosecutors say the day before Easter of 2020 when the defendant, as well as his daughter and her boyfriend Bradley Hutton, were in the garage where an argument broke out after a day of drinking that resulted with Hutton getting shot in the leg.
Sheets received his initial sentence back in June of 2022 of five to six years in prison, with only three of those years being mandatory. However, a decision from the Court of Appeals on a previous case ordered the Allen County court to change the mandatory years of the sentence from three years to five to six years, while also disqualifying Sheets from judicial release. Before hearing the new sentence, Sheets voiced his frustration with the decision.
"I can't understand how I can be back in court to not even given an opportunity to have a chance I haven't been given — the legs have been thrown out and have been swept out from underneath me on this case. I have not even been allowed to speak, I have not been allowed to say hey, this is why I did this. This court is bringing the media in and they are making it a — this has been a publicized case that they're trying to make a mockery out of it," stated Michael Sheets, defendant.
Sheets as well as his representation have stated that filing an appeal is possible from their side in the case.