A popular market event took place today at the Allen County Fairgrounds
Shipshewana on the Road is a open market event that was founded in November of 1992 by Darrell and Julie Lepper. This year, event coordinators decided to bring the market to Lima, setting up at the Allen County Fairgrounds this weekend.
Multiple items such as clothing, jewelry, crafts, food, and more were available to those who shopped. COVID-19 guidelines were enforced during the event, such as mask wearing and hand sanitizer stations set up across the event.
The event will be held at the Allen County Fairgrounds on Sunday, March 21st, 2021 from 10AM - 5PM.