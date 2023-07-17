Smoke from the Canadian wildfires blows back into West Central Ohio impacting air quality

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's becoming an all too familiar sight in our skies this summer. You guessed it, the Canadian wildfire smoke is back!
Nearly twenty states were under air quality alerts Monday afternoon. The air quality here in West Central Ohio has not dropped as low as our last round of smoke in late June, but it remains unhealthy for sensitive groups. At these levels, young children, the elderly, and those with heart and lung conditions are advised to limit time outdoors as the small air particles can enter the lungs and worsen those conditions.
"Really, just listen to your body is the best piece of advice that we have. You may not know that you have a heart condition, but if you're out and about and you're sweating and if you have chest tightness, that's a time to really pull back on your activity. If it's serious enough you can reach out to your family physician," explained Brandon Fischer, Allen County Health Commissioner.
The good news is air quality is expected to improve starting on Tuesday. However, fires continue to grow in western Canada and more rounds of smoke can be expected through the early fall.