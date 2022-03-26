Spring Leadership Workshop helps make Buckeyes better leaders

Ohio State University students from around the state learn how to be better leaders at their campuses and in their life. The Lima Campus played host to the Spring Leadership Workshop. Students from all of the Ohio State regional campuses and the main campus in Columbus took part in the workshop. Even though the students come from different places from around the state, they have shared experiences that they can talk about and learn from. Organizers hope the students will learn what it is like to be a leader on their home campus.
“It really enhances your college experience,” says Crystal Altstaetter, Ohio State Lima Student Engagement Assistant. “It’s not just coming to class. You will meet people who will be your lifelong friends and you will have these experiences that you will always remember. It’s also a great resume builder.”
The students also learned more about Emotional Intelligence and the role that they play in the lives of others they interact with.
“A lot of times people can feel that they are self-made or maybe even think they are on their own. But the reality is that connectedness with each other, is really going to be a part of their success,” says Justin Courtney, Manager of Student Life, Ohio State Lima. “So when you look at Emotional Intelligence, it’s understanding your roll, understanding the roll of other, and really understanding in the context how does that all interact and work together to ensure each other’s success.”
The student government from the main campus also talked to the students about what they can do to help the students at the regional campuses.
