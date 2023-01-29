St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School kicks off Catholic Schools Week with open house

COLUMBUS GROVE, OH (WLIO) - Catholic Schools Week began Sunday, and one school invited parents to come to see what they're all about.

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School invited parents to join them for mass and then take a tour of their children's classrooms. Kids showed their parents their latest work and teachers talked about what they're learning.

