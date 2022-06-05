St. Marys residents get a sneak peek of renovations to the Theater and Grand Opera House

The St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House hasn’t had a show in over a decade, but this past weekend people got a glimpse of what the historic structure is becoming.
A wide genre of musicians took to the stage at the St. Marys theater for a weekend-long fundraising event that started Friday and ended on Sunday. The Friends of the St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House wanted to give people a sneak peek of what to expect with the St. Marys landmark is restored to better than ever.
“It is not just going to be music being here at the Grand,” says Doug Spencer, Project Coordinator. “It is going to be all over the spectrum, with second-run movies, we are going to have inspirationalists, we are going to have stage productions. We are going to have a little bit of everything, including educational aspects. It just neat that we are able to showcase a little bit this weekend of things to come in the future.”
The estimated cost of the renovation project is around $3 million. Spencer says they are about two-thirds of the way there, and they have recently gotten some good news on some large grants to help during the process.
“A month ago, we received news that we will be getting a $300,000 “Target of Opportunity” grant to help us with our façade and we are very excited about that,” adds Spencer. “Through Senate President Huffman’s office, we found out that we are going to be a recipient of a $500,000 Capital Budget grant. We're extremely fortunate that they saw the value of this building, and the arts and the revitalization of our downtown and something that the region can also use as a resource.”
Phase one which includes the auditorium, lobby, and façade is getting close to being complete, phase two includes the work on the fly wall and the outdoor theater space could start at the end of this year with a goal of having it complete in time to celebrate St. Marys’ bicentennial in 2023.
“And the doors to this building could not have been chained for that,” states Spencer. “So, that’s really what led to this awaking of this building. The community is really behind it, so we are very excited for things to come.”