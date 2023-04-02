State of emergency paperwork submitted to State of Ohio for Auglaize County, damage assessment continues

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Recovery efforts and investigations into the severe weather damage in Auglaize County continued through the weekend.
Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado did travel 17 miles through southern Wapakoneta to Cridersville. On Sunday, the Auglaize County EMA and the NWS were looking into damage in the western portion of the county to determine if what hit that area was also a tornado.
The county commissioners also met on Saturday to declare a state of emergency, which if approved by the State of Ohio, would significantly help with cleanup and repair costs.
"The purpose of the resolution is to access additional resources, so if we don't have enough local resources available, this resolution gives us access to state resources. It also can provide additional benefits for businesses and homeowners that they wouldn't have without the state of emergency declared," said Erica Preston, the Auglaize County Administrator.
The Auglaize County EMA is also asking that anyone with storm damage on their property report it with their online survey here to help officials determine more information about Saturday's storm, such as wind speed.
"They can report their damage to us, so as soon as they click it, it will come right in here to the Emergency Operations Center. We actually have a map up that shows the locations so far reporting in with damages. That way the survey teams can get out, look at those areas, get the pictures, and start determining what we actually had," said Troy Anderson, the Auglaize County Director of EMA.
Anderson adds that everyone who sustained injuries from the storm has been released from the hospital, and those who were boarded at temporary shelters have also returned to their homes.
Anderson also said that he will be traveling Monday to discuss the situation with state officials.