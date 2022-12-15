Students at Shawnee Middle School get an inside look at careers in the STEM field

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - Area professionals in the STEM field gave Shawnee Middle School students an inside look into those careers.

Students at Shawnee Middle School get an inside look at careers in the STEM field

In the 4th annual STEM Day for Shawnee Middle School, students are getting a taste of the many careers it encompasses. Presenters from EMS to lab services and respiratory therapy provided their knowledge in a hands-on way. The Rhodes State Mobile Lab showed students a simulation of a real heart attack in a 3D way, and much more.

Students at Shawnee Middle School get an inside look at careers in the STEM field
Students at Shawnee Middle School get an inside look at careers in the STEM field
Students at Shawnee Middle School get an inside look at careers in the STEM field

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.