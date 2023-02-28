Suspect of multiple area bank robberies arrested in Findlay

A man who allegedly robbed many banks, including two in our area, is in FBI custody.
28-year-old Gage Haws of Findlay was arrested by the Hancock County SWAT Team and the Findlay Police Department last Friday. He allegedly robbed the Premier Bank in Arlington on December 31st and the Union Bank in Kalida on February 11th. He was also connected to three other bank robberies this month.
Haws's arrest was the result of an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies and the FBI. They were able to identify a common vehicle seen at all of the robberies, which belonged to a woman that Haws knew. Haws fit the description of the robber, who is believed to use a CO2 pistol to steal a combined total of more than $30,000. He is in federal custody and is facing five counts of bank robbery.
Press Release from the FBI Cleveland Division: CLEVELAND, OH - The FBI Northwest Ohio Safe Streets Task Force, together with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office announce the February 24th arrest of Gage Daniel Shafer Haws. Haws was arrested without incident by the Findlay Police Department SWAT team at a residence in Findlay, Ohio in conjunction with five area bank robberies dating back to December 31, 2022.
According to the Criminal Complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio, Haws is in violation of Title 18 U.S.C. § 2113 for the following bank robbery incidents:
- December 31, 2022 (Hancock County) Premier Bank, Arlington, Ohio
- February 2, 2023 (Seneca County) Old Fort Bank, Bettsville, Ohio
- February 10, 2023 (Wyandot County) *attempted - First National Bank of Sycamore, McCutchenville, Ohio
- February 11, 2023 (Putnam County) Union Bank Co., Kalida, Ohio
- February 16, 2023 (Fulton County) State Bank and Trust Company, Delta, Ohio
The arrest follows a lengthy joint investigation involving multiple agencies to include the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Findlay Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Kalida Police Department, Seneca County Sheriff's Office, Delta Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Wyandot County Sheriff's Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“Ensuring the public is safe and free from perpetrators who seek to keep the community and businesses on edge through their criminal actions are one of the FBI’s highest priorities,” said Cleveland FBI Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen. “The strength of our partnerships among federal, state, and local agencies is reflected in their swift action and careful work to identify and capture the subject.”
Haws is currently in custody pending a detention hearing on Friday. The public should be reminded that the above are merely allegations and that all persons are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
To view the entire criminal complaint, click on the PDF below: