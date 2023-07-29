The Hancock Park District for Richard S. "Doc" Phillips Discovery Center invites visitors to participate in various activities at an open house event

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Discovery Center of the Hancock Park District organized an open house for visitors to explore the various activities and attractions.
The Discovery Center, named after Richard S. "Doc" Phillips, organized an event to showcase its various programs. Attendees could engage in multiple activities, including bird watching, reading, interacting with touch table puppets, and watching nature videos. Additionally, visitors could observe up-close animals such as fish, crayfish, and clams.
"We offer a wide variety of programs. We do have this building open up once a month for Sunday open houses. We do have our historical homes opened up out at Litzenberg Memorial Woods open once a month. We do have two different story times that happen here once a month, as well as our portable planetarium program. But, in other programs we do, we do just about a little bit of everything throughout the year at all of our parks." explained Tim Kleman, Program Specialist.
If you want to know more about the services provided by the Hancock Park District, you can visit their website or contact (419) 425-7275.