The Ohio SPCA and Humane Society is looking for forever homes for hundreds of cats as they are at capacity

They currently have 200-plus felines at the shelter that need a home. There are cats of every color and a variety of breeds. These cats are just waiting to find that forever home where they will be loved and cared for. There are curious cats, shy cats, adventurous cats, and cats that just sit back and take it all in. Each cage has a card for that furry friend that tells their disposition and when they were brought to the shelter. As a no-kill shelter, they are at capacity with cats and need to get them adopted.
Shelter manager Rebekah Wolf explains, “They can come in during our open hours to meet all the cats we have available. If they’re interested, they just have to fill out an application. It takes about 5 minutes. The application typically takes 3 to 5 days to process and then we will give you a call if you are approved and schedule a go-home day. We really do have a fit for just about any home. We have everything from kittens at 13-weeks old to seniors at 11 or 12. Just anything you’re looking for I’m sure we have a fit for you.”
The cat will be fixed, have its shots, and even micro chipped when adopted. It is $60 for adults over 1 year old and $75 for those 1-year-old and younger. They are located at 3606 Elida Road. The shelter is also collecting donations for their “Shop and Save for the Paws” garage sale at the end of June. They are accepting anything, except clothes, through June 20th. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the animals at the shelter. The garage sale is set for June 25th and 26th from 10 am to 5 pm.
