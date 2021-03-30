The trial begins for mother who is accused of killing toddler daughter in 2018

A jury has been selected in the trial of a Convoy woman who is accused of killing her 22-month-old daughter.
Vicky Shellabarger's trial is scheduled to run the rest of this week. She is facing Murder, Involuntary Manslaughter, and Endangering Children charges.
In May of 2018, Shellabarger’s daughter Madilynn was found not breathing in a Delphos apartment and later pronounced dead at the hospital.
During the investigation, they found that the cause of her death was blunt force trauma.
An opening statement was delivered by the state, where they say that multiple times during the investigation, Shellabarger makes admissions to the crime.
The defense deferred their opening statement.
The first witness brought to the stand to testify was Lisa Haag, an Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent who certified details on the initial 911 call.
The trial will resume Tuesday morning.