Convoy mother will have March 30th trial date to face murder charge

38-year-old Vicky Shellabarger has been charged with the 2018 death of her 22-month-old daughter Madilynn.
She is facing Murder, Involuntary Manslaughter, and Endangering Children charges. Shellabarger has been offered other deals in the past for reduced charges but has turned them down. On April 29, 2018, Madilynn was found unresponsive in a Delphos apartment and died later at the hospital. During the investigation, they found that the cause of death was blunt force trauma. Shellabarger's trial has been set for March 30th.