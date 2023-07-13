Thieves are targeting SNAP benefit holders warns Job and Family Services

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Those who are receiving SNAP benefits may become targeted by scammers.
Allen County Job and Family Services want to remind SNAP users to be careful when using their cards, as an increase has been seen across the state of Ohio when it comes to people obtaining SNAP information. The best way you can stay safe is to often change your pin number, while also making sure that no one sees the specific number pattern when it comes to entering your pin in a card reader.
"It's pretty much like a credit card or cash," explained Joe Patton, executive director of Ohio Means Jobs. "Problem with that also is those are operated by a vendor system through the state, so that is not anything that we can control here at the local level. We can assist you in getting a new card or get you a number but you can call that vendor that the state works with to provide that service."
It is also recommended that you monitor your transaction history and check your overall balance regularly.