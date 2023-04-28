Three faculty members from Delphos Jefferson files civil lawsuit for allegations and charges of neglect in 2022

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Exactly a year to the day, charges were dismissed against them, three Delphos Jefferson educators have filed a civil lawsuit against those they feel got them suspended from school duties and charged in an alleged neglect case at the school. Here's Jeff Fitzgerald with details.
Delphos Jefferson principal Chad Brinkman, teacher Karissa Hoersten, and education specialist Maureen Rentz filed the suit in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court against teachers Amos Place and Jeffrey Rex, Van Wert County Sheriff Detective Nathan Huebner, Lesley Sowers with Van Wert County Job and Family Services, Van Wert Law Director John Hatcher, along with the City and County of Van Wert.
The 3 educators claim the two teachers listed in the suit, Place and Rex, fabricated vague and unspecified allegations of neglect of a student. Then an investigator and prosecutor created new law by charging a crime that doesn't exist. They also say investigators conspired and colluded with vengeful and disgruntled teachers to film a multiple disabled and nonverbal student to charge and prosecute Brinkman, Hoersten, and Rentz with endangering children. Those charges were dismissed for lack of evidence.
The suit brings 6 claims against the defendants including malicious prosecution, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and conspiracy. The 3 plaintiffs are asking for compensatory and punitive damages determined by the court or a jury because the dismissed charge of endangering children hurt their reputations, humiliated them, and has hurt them financially.
At this point, no hearing date has been set in the case.