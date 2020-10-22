LIMA, Ohio - Areas of fog and mild temperatures will us out the door this morning. The fog and clouds will depart by late morning as a warm front moves through. Skies will become partly sunny by afternoon, and temperatures will soar into the upper 70s! A beautiful day to head outdoors!
Expect a dry, clear, and warm overnight. Our temperatures only bottom out between 60-65° waking up Friday morning. It will become a bit breezy as well.
Friday will bring changes our way as a cold front passes in the late afternoon and early evening. The morning should be dry, but showers and storms will become likely from mid-afternoon into the evening hours. We could see a skinny squall line of localized damaging winds when the front passes, thus a marginal severe risk has been issued. At this time, greatest severe risk is 3-7pm, although that will need to fine-tuned. Severe risk should be moving out by time high school football gets underway, but scattered light rain will linger. Temperatures will plummet from the 70s at 5pm to the 40s by 9pm! From shorts to coats all within a few hours! Dress accordingly!
The weekend will be chilly, but it does look drier and somewhat sunnier than earlier forecasts. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday, with clouds dominating for Sunday. A stray shower is possible by Sunday afternoon, but overall we expect a dry weekend. Highs will reach the lower 50s Saturday, and middle 50s Sunday.
Rain showers are expected during the early half of next week, followed by drier conditions on Wednesday and Thursday. We stay in a cool temperature pattern with highs in the 50s.