Tim Sielschott kicks-off campaign for Allen County Commissioner

One of the Republican candidates for Allen County Commissioner officially kicks off his campaign.

Voters were invited out to The 318 to meet and hear from Tim Sielschott. His event coincides with the start of the early voting period. He hoped people would join as they walked down to the board of elections to cast their ballot. Sielschott believes his business background will prove worth as commissioner. He's owned his financial services firm for nearly eight years. On top of that, he says his passion for the county is unmatched, sitting on a few boards and serving as a football coach.

"One of the main roles of commissioner is to keep track of our money and have oversight of a lot of the larger important entities in town and deal with budgets," Sielschott said. "I think that background puts me in a good spot."

Sielschott is one of five candidates running for the Republican nomination for Allen County Commissioner. Early voting started today with the primary on March 17.

 

