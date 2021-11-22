Travel expected to spike for the Thanksgiving holiday

As families and friends plan to get back together to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, travel numbers are expected to get close to pre-pandemic levels.
AAA is predicting the highest single-year increase in Thanksgiving travel since 2005. Over 53 million Americans are likely to travel between Wednesday, November 24th to Friday, November 26th. That's a 13 percent increase from last year.
Airports are also expected to see a comeback this Thanksgiving, and they are already starting to see travel delays. AAA has a few tips to make traveling a little easier this week:
"If you’re going to be flying, allow for that extra time; typically we say to allow two hours for check-in, and you might want to allow a little bit of extra time to get through security and to get through the TSA," said Cindy Nelson, store manager for the Lima AAA store. "If you're going to be on the road, try and leave a little early. If you can't, really just practice patience because there's going to be a lot of extra traffic."
With the expected increase of travel on the road over the next few days, the Ohio Department of Transportation is planning to suspend roadwork and open as many lanes as possible, though there might still be delays in work zones around cities across the state. A map of active work zones, traffic conditions, and live traffic cameras can be found at OHGO.com.