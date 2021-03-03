Two hospitalized following crash in Allen County

Two are hospitalized following a crash in Allen County Wednesday evening.
At around 6:15 p.m. first responders were called out to a crash involving a semi and a car. David Burkhart, driving a 2009 Lincoln MKS was travelling southbound on North Thayer Road, failed to yield at a stop sign, when he was struck by a semi travelling eastbound on U.S. 30. The passenger, Donna Burkhart was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening but serious injuries, and David Burkhart was transported with non-life threatening injuries.