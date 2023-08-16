FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Toledo man was arrested after crashing a vehicle stolen from a Findlay car dealer during a police chase Tuesday night, two other people involved with the crime are still on the loose.
58-year-old Dwayne Hubbard is facing breaking and entering, fleeing, and receiving stolen property charges and is currently in the Hancock County Jail. According to Findlay police officers, Hubbard and two other men broke into Marvin Motors on North Main Street and took a large quantity of keys for vehicles, and stole two of them. Police found Hubbard driving one of the vehicles and tried to pull him over. A short police chase ended when Hubbard crashed into a home and was taken into custody. The other vehicle was later found abandoned, the search for the other two suspects is ongoing.
August 16, 2024 Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: Officers were dispatched to a report of a breaking and entering at Marvin Motors, 600 N. Main St. The caller/owner of the business advised he was following two vehicles that were stolen from his business. Officer's arrived in the area and located the first vehicle traveling on Defiance Ave at N. Cory St. A traffic stop was attempted and the vehicle led the officer on a short pursuit before crashing the vehicle into the side of a residence located at 518 N. Cory St. The driver, identified as Dwayne Hubbard, 58 years of age from Toledo, Ohio was placed in custody.
The second vehicle was also located abandoned in the 500 block of N. West St.
After investigation it was determined three males broke into Marvin Motors and stole a large quantity of vehicle keys. They then stole the two vehicles which were later recovered and fled the scene. The other two suspects are still at large as of this press release.
Dwayne was placed in the Hancock County Justice Center on a charge of Receiving Stolen Property a Felony of the 4th degree, Failure to Comply/fleeing a Felony of the 4th degree, and Complicity to Breaking and Entering a Felony of the 5th degree.