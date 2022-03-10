Two people had to be life-flighted after a crash in Shelby County Thursday morning.
The Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the crash happened just after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Russel and Hardin Wapakoneta Roads, just west of Sidney.
52-year-old Conrad Booher of Sidney was heading east on Russel when troopers say he failed to yield for a stop sign. That's when he struck the vehicle being driven by 22-year-old Kayla Steger of Minster.
Both drivers were seriously injured and were transported to Miami Valley Hospital via Careflight. The crash remains under investigation.
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol:Turtle Creek Twp. – Troopers of the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle serious injury crash that occurred at approximately 11:12 AM on March 10, 2022.
The crash took place at the intersection of Russell Road and Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Shelby County. A 2011 Ford Fiesta driven by Conrad Booher age 52 of Sidney, OH. was eastbound on Russell Road when it failed to yield for a stop sign. The Ford Fiesta struck a 2015 Nissan Rogue driven by Kayla Steger age 22 of Minster, OH. who was traveling northbound on Hardin Wapakoneta Road. Booher and Steger were both transported to Miami Valley Hospital via Careflight.
Troopers from the Patrol’s Crash Reconstruction Unit are assisting with the investigation. Fort Loramie Fire Department and EMS assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
