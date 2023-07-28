Union Chapel Missionary Church gives away rooms full of clothes, toys, and other home items to anyone in need

BATH TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - A local church is helping the community by holding a garage sale with a twist- everything is free.
The Union Chapel Missionary Church filled several rooms with items of all kinds for anyone to come take as much of as they need. The first ever "Gift of Joy" giveaway had clothes, books, kitchenware, and more available to pick up, no questions asked.
The idea came from one of the church's members, Lori Belcher, and then donations poured in from other members and the rest of the community. The church says that the giveaway is part of their mission to spread their faith and passion for good deeds in a way that can help people immediately.
"One of the reactions is relief. People didn't know what they were going to do. A little boy came in and it was his birthday in a couple days and he goes "Look Mom, a bicycle!" And she came to me and she said "You guys helped me get a bicycle for my kid for his birthday. A woman was expecting, didn't know where she was going to get baby clothes, we had a whole table full of baby clothes," said Allen Sudmann, pastor of Union Chapel Missionary Church.
The "Gift of Joy" giveaway will continue Saturday, July 28th, from 8:30am to 3:30pm or until all items are gone.