WEST CENTRAL OHIO (WLIO) - If you're looking for some fireworks shows in the area this holiday weekend, you're in luck as our Madison Kenjura tells us who will be lighting up the night sky.
On Saturday, July 1st, our two local state lakes will be holding their own fireworks shows. At 10 o'clock you will be able to see the show on the south banks of Indian Lake. And over on Grand Lake, 10 o'clock is when the rockets' red glare will be going off on the north side of the lake around the Moose and the Eagles in Celina.
On Monday, July 3rd, the Fairgrounds in Hancock County will be the site of the fireworks display at 10 p.m. Over at the Putnam County Fairgrounds, the fireworks will be going off following the Voices of Faith concert which starts at 9 o'clock.
And on July 4th, the Star Spangled Spectacular will be shooting off their fireworks at 10 p.m. down at Faurot Park, and also at 10 p.m., the Kiwanis Fourth of July Festival will be starting their fireworks show at Delphos Stadium Park. The Hardin County Freedom Fest will also be starting its fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Hardin County Fairgrounds. The Van Wert High School will be the place to see fireworks at 10 p.m. Tuesday night in Van Wert. Then at 10:30 p.m., the Saint Joe Festival at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds will be wrapping up with its fireworks display.
We hope everyone has a safe and happy Fourth of July weekend!