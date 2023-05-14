UPDATE: Missing Auglaize Co. inmate captured Sunday morning in St. Marys

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - UPDATE MAY 14TH 10:11 AM - 30-year-old Brendan Reed was captured at 8:25 am Sunday morning walking near the railroad tracks around St. Marys. The Sheriff’s Office got a call from a resident just east of St. Marys saying that they saw a man in a yellow jumpsuit in their neighbor’s backyard. Multiple law enforcement agencies were deployed in the area, then they got another call from a resident seeing a man in a yellow jumpsuit walking along the railroad tracks. Law enforcement found him and took him into custody without incident. The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office says this is a perfect example of neighbors looking out for neighbors and “See Something, Say Something.”
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) UPDATE MAY 14TH 7:46 AM - As of Sunday morning, the Auglaize County Sheriff says 30-year-old Brendan Reed is still on the run. Law enforcement searched into the night with assistance from numerous agencies including aviation and K-9 units but were unable to locate him. On Saturday around 12:30 pm, Reed forced a door open at the jail and fled on foot. He was in jail for a drug violation and has ties to Darke County and Portland Indiana. If you see Reed you are asked to call 9-1-1 or the Auglaize Co. Sheriff's Office at 419-739-6565.
Media Release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office 5/14/23
The following is an update to the investigation into escaped inmate Brendan D. Reed who fled from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Corrections Center on May 13th, around 1230pm.
The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office searched into the night with assistance from numerous agencies including Aviation and K-9 Units but were unable to locate the inmate.
Inmate Brendan D. Reed is 30 yoa (09-09-1992) and is 5’ 09”, 190lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. Brendan was originally incarcerated on a Drug Violation. He was last seen Saturday May 13th at 1230 p.m., wearing a yellow jumpsuit and black flip flops. Inmate Reed was in the area of the Wapakoneta Water Treatment Plant which is across the highway from the Sheriff’s Office.
This is a current ongoing investigation, if you see Inmate Brendan Reed, or have information on his whereabouts, please call the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office at 419-739-6565.
Agencies assisting in the search and investigation were: Wapakoneta Police Dept., Waynesfield Police Dept., New Bremen Police Dept. Auglaize County EMA, Auglaize County EMA K9 unit, Auglaize County Drone Unit, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation unit, Grand Lake Task Force, Safe Streets Task Force, New Knoxville Police Dept., St. Marys Police Dept., Botkins Police Dept., Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Jay County Sheriff’s Office and Portland Police Department.