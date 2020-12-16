USPS deadlines to have packages arrive by Christmas Day

For many people around this time of year, one of the most stressful things is making sure your packages and postage get to their destination by December 25th, and this year in particular, a lot of people are trying to accomplish just that.
"Due to the pandemic, along with a strain of everything like the holidays, we are seeing an overwhelming amount of packages being mailed this year in comparison to years previous," said Jessica Chavarria.
But if you haven't sent out your packages yet, there's still some time to have them delivered by Christmas. Van Wert Postmaster Jessica Chavarria says that the deadline for First Class Mail is December 18th, and for Priority Mail, it's the 19th. But there's one more option if you're unable to send something out until the very last minute.
"The Priority Mail Express is a little more costly, but it’s our guaranteed service - it's one to two day delivery depending on where you’re sending it," Chavarria said. "Rest assured, we are committed to moving your packages as expeditedly as we can; everyone’s engaged, we're working around the clock to deliver all of the holidays to our customers."
The deadline for that service is December 23rd.
If you're looking to send a package to a loved one in the military to make it by Christmas, you can still send out packages via Priority Mail Express by December 18th.