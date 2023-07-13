VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Van Wert man has been arrested after a standoff with law enforcement Wednesday night.
According to the Van Wert County Sheriff, 36-year-old Leonard Delong Jr. has been arrested on the charge of making terroristic threats. Earlier on Wednesday, Delong went to the Van Wert County Jail and demanded to talk to his girlfriend, Latricia Darst, who was sentenced that day to a year and a half in prison, on assault and OVI charges. Since it was after visiting hours, Delong couldn't see her, and he threatened to set fire to the jail.
When law enforcement went to arrest him Wednesday night, Delong fled into his house and refused to come out. After law enforcement failed to get him to surrender, they contacted him through his lawyer and eventually he gave up peacefully. He is currently being held in the Van Wert jail on a $100,000 bond.
July 13, 2023, Press Release from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office:Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of Leonard Delong Jr. 36, of Van Wert, for Making Terroristic Threats, a Felony of the 3rd Degree. The arrest was the result of an investigation by deputies involving threatening statements made by Delong to Van Wert County Corrections Staff that he was going to set the Correctional Facility on fire if demands were not met to speak to an inmate.
Sheriff Riggenbach advised that at approximately 8:13 p.m. Deputies arrived at Delong’s residence to arrest Delong. Deputies observed Delong outside however, he fled back inside before they were able to do so. Deputies attempted to establish communications with Delong, but he refused to communicate with deputies for some time.
Deputies established a perimeter and obtained a search warrant to search the residence for Delong. Based on Delong’s behavior and conversations with him early in the day the Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Van Wert City Police Department and their Special Response Team. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was also called to assist at the scene. Deputies were able to establish intermittent communications with Delong through a family member. Prior to tactical operations taking place by the Van Wert City Police Special Response Team, a VWPD Officer speaking with Delong through his attorney, via phone, was able to have Delong surrender peacefully.
Delong was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where he is being held until arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.
Sheriff Riggenbach would like to thank the Van Wert City Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and members of the public that assisted in bringing this situation to a peaceful resolution.
