Voting registration deadline arrives; new directive for returning absentee ballots

Today, October 5th, is the final day to register to vote for the upcoming general election.
Board of Elections offices across the state of Ohio are open until 9 PM in order to get the last wave of voters registered in time.
Allen County voters can also check their registration information online using the "Check My Registration Link" on the board of elections website. Residents can also visit voteohio.gov to register or change their address online.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has also issued a new directive on additional options to return absentee ballots. The directive allows voters more ways to return a ballot for the upcoming general election.
LaRose announced that Directive 2020-22 allows every Ohio county board of elections to install more than one secure receptacle at their board for the return of absentee ballots. Additionally, the board may also station bipartisan election officials outside of county boards to accept absentee ballots.
The directive now requires all 88 county board of elections to accept absentee ballots 24/7 via secure receptacles at their office and election officials are able to collect completed absentee ballots outside of the county board of elections at drive-through ballot drop-offs.
The new options are in addition to mailing in absentee ballots. Additionally, voters may cast a vote early in-person or in-person on election day.
LaRose also shared that he will be asking legislation to clear up confusion on R.C 3509.05, which states that if not mailed, absentee ballots must be personally delivered "to the director" and in no other manner. The next general assembly begins its term in January.
Tomorrow will also mark the start of absentee ballots being mailed to voters.
"Tomorrow, absentee ballots will begin being mailed out to over 2 million Ohioans who requested them and voting starts at 88 early voting locations across the state in what will be the most accessible election in state history," said LaRose in a press release. "Despite predictable partisan politics that attempt to create phony crises, we have kept our eye on the ball and Ohio's election officials are ready to administer a safe, secure, and accurate election."
According to LaRose's office, more than 2 million Ohioans have requested an absentee ballot, putting Ohio on pace to more than double the number of ballots cast by mail in 2016.
Ohio law allows board of elections to receive ballots up to ten days after the election as long as they are postmarked by November 2nd.
The United States Postal Service have shared the following protocols that will be implemented at the urging of Secretary LaRose:
- USPS will institute "all clear" processes at each sorting facility to ensure all election mail is processed each day.
- Staff will recheck collection bins each day to ensure late arriving ballots are retrieved.
- USPS will set up hand-to-hand delivery for election mail as it makes its way through processing on the Saturday prior to Election Day, from the board of elections to the distribution center.
- Postal facilities will track election mail deliveries to Ohio's boards of elections
- Election mail will not be routed through the Detroit Regional Distribution Center. Instead it will be kept in-state.