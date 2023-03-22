Waynesfield-Goshen students performing "The Sound of Music" this weekend

WAYNESFIELD, OH (WLIO) - Waynesfield-Goshen students are preparing for a spring musical that holds sentimental value for the community.
Waynesfield-Goshen will perform "The Sound of Music" this weekend, a musical that has not been performed in the district since 1993 and was the second musical ever produced at the school in 1969. To celebrate this year's production, Waynesfield-Goshen has invited all cast members from the 1969 and 1993 productions of "The Sound of Music" as some of those cast members have children or grandchildren in this year's production, and that is something that means a lot to the students.
"It's super cool because we know how much it means to the community, and there's a lot of people that are invested in this program here, so it's cool to see people come out and are excited for it," stated Aiden Biederman, senior at Waynesfield-Goshen.
And through all the hard work to put on the best show possible for the entire community to enjoy, students take home a lot of experience and lessons that allow for personal growth.
"You've got to be able to adjust to anything, like if your character has to be uptight or fun and loose, you've got to be able to deal with that. Also, you've got to be determined. You can't just do things halfway. Everything has to be done to the full extent," said Ethan Fraley, sophomore at Waynesfield-Goshen.
"I've been able to step out of my comfort zone by doing this, like being more open and public speaking, obviously, and I just feel like it's been a good experience overall. I definitely encourage other people to try it if they are like on the borderline," commented Riley Kirian, senior at Waynesfield-Goshen.
If you would like to watch the students at Waynesfield-Goshen perform "The Sound of Music", performance dates and times are Friday and Saturday, March 24th and 25th at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 26th at 2 p.m. in the Waynesfield-Goshen auditoria. You can purchase tickets online at the Waynesfield-Goshen District website by clicking the athletics tab and then clicking the online ticket purchasing tab.