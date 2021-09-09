Woman who pleaded guilty in drug-related death of Lima man receives sentence

A Lima woman received her sentencing today in Allen County Common Pleas Court. 

Kae'londa Peoples-Fuqua faced charges of corrupting another with drugs and involuntary manslaughter for the death of Dino Gerdeman, who was found dead in a Lima hotel room back in May of 2020. 

Peoples-Fuqua has entered a plea deal back in March of this year where she will change her plea to guilty to an amended count of attempted corrupting another with drugs, in exchange for having the involuntary manslaughter charge dropped. 

The defendant appeared in court on Thursday for her sentencing hearing. Peoples-Fuqua was sentenced to eighteen months in prison. She will also be subject to post release control after her prison term. 

