The attorney for Kae'londa Peoples-Fuqua filed two motions to suppress what she said in two recorded instances.
The first instance was recorded on body cam footage when Peoples-Fuqua was talking to officers inside the Lima Police Department. The second instance was during her second formal interview with detectives. She's been charged with corrupting another with drugs and involuntary manslaughter for the death of Dino Gerdeman. Police found Geredman dead in a room at the Travelodge. Her attorney previously said Peoples-Fuqua was an employee of Gerdeman's and instructed to buy the drugs. Dejuan Morris has also been charged in the case for allegedly providing the drugs that killed Gerdeman.