Lima woman accused of providing drugs that killed a man, makes first court appearance

A Lima woman accused of providing drugs that killed a man last week made her first court appearance.

Lima woman accused of providing drugs that killed a man, makes first court appearance

19-year-old Kea'londa Peoples-Fuqua waived her preliminary hearing in Lima Municipal Court. Her case will move over to Allen County Common Pleas Court to be heard by a grand jury.

Last Wednesday, police found 59-year-old Dino Gerdeman dead in a hotel room at the Travelodge. An investigation led to the arrest of Peoples-Fuqua for corrupting another with drugs. Her attorney says she was an employee of Gerdeman's and she was instructed by him to get the drugs.

Her bond was amended from $200,000 to $100,000.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.