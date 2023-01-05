Yammine Lodge at Camp Berry Topping Out Ceremony
Press Release from the Boy Scouts of America Black Swamp Area Council: Construction is proceeding on the new Yammine Lodge at Camp Berry. With the placement of the last truss, the senior patrol leader of Scouts BSA Troop 304 James Hedrick and Scout Tyler Kogan were on hand to lash a pine sapling to the last truss for a topping out ceremony. A topping out ceremony is a construction tradition that has been occurring in some fashion for centuries as a celebration of a project milestone. Traditionally, this ceremony occurs when the final structural beam is raised into place, completing the building's frame.

Yammine Lodge at Camp Berry Topping Out Ceremony

The new training Lodge will replace the former camp office and conference room as well as the camp’s health center. The lodge will serve as a welcome center for campers and participants attending events and programs at Camp Berry.

