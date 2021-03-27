Youth for Change mentoring young artists in Lima

A collaboration of local businesses and organizations in Lima is giving kids the opportunity to expand their artistic horizons.
Every aspiring young artist needs a mentor to shape their skills, and that’s exactly what Youth for Change is offering. The heartland image foundation set up their equipment at Heir Force Community School and laid down some basic knowledge about the multimedia business.
Nick Kellis, the director of the Youth For Change Heartland Initiative says, “We wanted to have student summits that taught the foundational craft techniques that create artists, and then enhance leadership skills.”
The student summits are completely free, and each summit will focus on a different art. The multimedia session was about learning how to film an interview with the right lighting and angles.
Loghan Smith, a student who attended the event says, “This is a thing I’ll never forget because I really like multimedia, it’s my favorite class at school, and I just want to experience that for the rest of my life.”
The people helping the kids learn about the different arts are not just teachers, but more importantly mentors. They have the tools to shape and hone in on the different skills that students bring to the table.
Kellis says, “We taught them basics, we got them on their feet, we got them being actual craftspeople and that’s the crucial thing. There can’t be anything more gratifying as a mentor or any of our mentors to see the students take the ball and run with it.”
After the kids learned about multimedia, they got a chance to experience spoken word from another mentor in the second half of the summit. The summits will touch on many different art forms and hopefully will have kids leaving with a new appreciation for the arts.
Londen Smith, another student at the summit says, “I think this is a nice time for anybody willing to come to just discover what can be probably the best moments of your life before you become an adult.”
To Find out when the next student summit will be, you can email limayouthforchange@gmail.com.