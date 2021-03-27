Youth for Change mentoring young artists in Lima

Lima, OH (45805)

Today

Rain showers early, then remaining overcast and windy later in the day. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 28F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.