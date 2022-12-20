Press Release from Midwest Electric:ST. MARYS, OH —Do you know a graduating high school senior with plans for college or tech school? Children of Midwest Electric members have an advantage! The St. Marys-based electric cooperative is committed to empowering the communities it serves through one of its cooperative principles, “Education, Training, and Information.”
Each spring, Midwest Electric grants $11,000 to West Central Ohio high school seniors through two scholarship programs: the Children of Members scholarship and the Touchstone Energy Achievement Scholarship. To apply, students must be a child or legal ward of a year-round residential Midwest Electric member and must be a graduating senior with all the basic credits for college, vocational, or technical school entrance. One winner at the local level will also be eligible for additional statewide scholarships totaling over $44,000 from Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives.
General Children of Members Scholarship: $9,000
Requires cumulative GPA of at least 3.5
No special criteria
Six total winners
Top student goes on to compete in Columbus for 24 additional statewide awards.
Touchstone Energy Achievement Scholarship: $2,000
Requires cumulative GPA of at least 2.75
For students who have overcome adversity or personal challenges in pursuit of their goals
Based in St. Marys, Midwest Electric is the not-for-profit, customer-owned electric cooperative serving more than 11,000 homes, farms, and businesses in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Shelby, Putnam, and Darke counties. To learn more, visit www.midwestrec.com.
