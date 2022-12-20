Scholarships Generic
$11K in scholarships to be awarded by Midwest Electric; high schoolers apply by Feb. 17, 2023

Press Release from Midwest Electric: ST. MARYS, OH — Do you know a graduating high school senior with plans for college or tech school? Children of Midwest Electric members have an advantage! The St. Marys-based electric cooperative is committed to empowering the communities it serves through one of its cooperative principles, “Education, Training, and Information.”

Each spring, Midwest Electric grants $11,000 to West Central Ohio high school seniors through two scholarship programs: the Children of Members scholarship and the Touchstone Energy Achievement Scholarship. To apply, students must be a child or legal ward of a year-round residential Midwest Electric member and must be a graduating senior with all the basic credits for college, vocational, or technical school entrance. One winner at the local level will also be eligible for additional statewide scholarships totaling over $44,000 from Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives.

