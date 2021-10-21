12th annual Community Enrichment Dinner

The Veterans Memorial Civic Center saw hundreds of people Thursday night for the Lima Community Enrichment Dinner.
The dinner is all about celebrating diversity and inclusion in our community. Almost every local leader was present for the dinner including business owners, politicians, educators, and organizations.
Awards were given out to those who have helped Lima become a better place, like the Young Leadership Community Enrichment Image Award. Courtney Owens was the recipient of this award, as she is a motivational speaker, poet, life coach, and author who helps inspire others.
Owens says, “Sporadic Thoughts, it’s actually by myself and my co-author Matthew Sanders and it’s basically like a modern-day Mars vs. Venus type tale where everything is coming from a male’s perspective, and a female’s perspective. The goal of that book was to reach cultures and diversity and to let people know even though we think we’re different, we are more alike than different.”
After the dinner, the attendees headed over to the performance hall for a performance from Black Violin.