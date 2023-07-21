Action-packed Showcase of Bands at Huggy Bear Campground raising money for St. Jude's

MIDDLE POINT, OH (WLIO) - Huggy Bear Campground kicked off their two-day festival to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital on Friday.
The 12th annual Showcase of Bands features six different performers and a wide variety of other activities. There's food, silent auctions, and raffles that include prizes like a golf cart and a brand-new car. To date, Showcase of Bands has raised over $1.25 million dollars for St. Jude's. Last year alone, the event raised over $200,000.
"Most people come out and camp for the whole weekend but the public is welcome. We really want the public to come out. Just everything, the whole atmosphere of it, the family feel, the party, and just knowing that you're giving to the kids," said Heidi Stemen, a member of Huggy Bear's St. Jude's Committee.
Showcase of Bands continues Saturday with a dog show, fishing derby, more bands, and other things to do for the whole family.