Allen County COVID deaths increase while case numbers see decrease

While the number of reported COVID-19 cases is slowly decreasing in Allen County there is concern that the number of COVID deaths is increasing.
Allen County Public Health is reporting 10 deaths in the last 7 days ranging in age from 57 to 86 years old and 32 new hospitalizations. The transmission rate in the county is still listed as high by the CDC. We are at a per capita rate of 2,400 and 75 cases per 100,000 residents. That puts us at the 17th highest county in the state and is 25 times higher than the rate considered to be an area of high transmission.
Allen County Health Commissioner Branden Fischer explains, “We still have a high level of COVID-19 in our community. The main thing that we have as a recommendation to individuals in the community is if you don’t feel well stay home. If you suspect it’s COVID get yourself tested and if you do test positive stay home for 5 days.”
Less than 50% of Allen County residents have been vaccinated and health officials are still encouraging individuals to get vaccinated. The health department served 2,500 people at the old Elder-Beerman vaccination clinic but has closed that site. Vaccinations can still be gotten at the health department, some pharmacies, and healthcare providers.
