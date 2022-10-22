Allen Soil and Water Conservation District celebrate "Stormwater Awareness Week" with a run

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - You couldn’t have found a better day to get outside and take a run or a walk, but the Allen Soil and Water Conservation District also wanted people to think about how their actions can affect the environment. The organization celebrated “Stormwater Awareness Week” with a Fun Run along the Ottawa Riverwalk and walkers or runners could travel up to five miles along the path that follows the Ottawa River. This week, they wanted people to realize what goes into storm drains could end up in the river, like pollutants. The conservation district handed out kid-friendly information to area 3rd graders, about how that can happen and affect the environment, and adding the walk help drives that point home.
“Getting that firsthand effect is really important,” says Haley Belisle, Watershed and Stormwater Manager, Allen Soil and Water Conservation District. “As adults, kids of all ages come and join us today (Saturday) they will read about Alan the Frog on some signs that we have on the bike path. They will learn about how storm drains can take our stormwater to the river, take them to outfalls and how it can carry pollution potentially and harm our habitat.”
The Allen Soil and Water Conservation District is looking at different ways to celebrate “Stormwater Awareness Week.”
