An Allen County Grand Jury indicts the former Spencerville mayor on 5 counts

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The former Spencerville mayor gets indicted on 5 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. The Allen County Grand Jury returned their indictment against, 45-year-old Phillip Briggs last week. All of the charges are felonies of the 2nd degree and the charges come from five separate incidents that happened over May and June of 2021.
According to the Allen County Sheriff's Office, the Spencerville police contacted them to assist with an investigation. Two teenage girls say that Briggs had allegedly recorded them while they were undressing.
During the arraignment, it came out that Briggs admitted to a sheriff's detective that he did put a camera in a bathroom and stored the images on his laptop. Briggs remains in jail on a $200,000 bond.