Are gas stoves at risk of being banned?

MINSTER, OH (WLIO) - If you cook with a gas stove, a federal agency is warning that may become a thing of the past.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission hinted at a ban on gas ranges after a new study suggests they can be linked to 13% of childhood asthma cases. The study says nitrogen oxides are created which are known to exacerbate existing lung conditions. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has since scaled back on those comments, but says they are looking into new regulations that could require ducted hoods that vent outside. The issue is becoming politicized as some Republicans are slamming the agency, claiming they are taking away our rights.
"Another crazy, goofy idea from the left. The left has all kinds of ridiculous things that they propose. Spending a buttload of money on all kinds of crazy things, including this latest concept of wanting to get rid of gas stoves. It makes no sense, the American people get it, and I don't think it's going to happen," commented Congressman Jim Jordan, R-OH.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says any regulatory actions would involve a lengthy process, and would only apply to new gas stoves.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!