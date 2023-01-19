Are gas stoves at risk of being banned?

MINSTER, OH (WLIO) - If you cook with a gas stove, a federal agency is warning that may become a thing of the past.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission hinted at a ban on gas ranges after a new study suggests they can be linked to 13% of childhood asthma cases. The study says nitrogen oxides are created which are known to exacerbate existing lung conditions. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has since scaled back on those comments, but says they are looking into new regulations that could require ducted hoods that vent outside. The issue is becoming politicized as some Republicans are slamming the agency, claiming they are taking away our rights.

