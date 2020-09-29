Auglaize County man indicted on 21 charges involving sexual contact with a minor

An Auglaize County man is facing a possible sentence of life in prison for allegedly having sexual contact with a minor.
The Auglaize County Grand Jury indicted Blayne Brock on 7 counts of Rape, 12 counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, and 1 count each of Attempted Gross Sexual Imposition and Sexual Battery. According to the indictment, the victim was under 13 years old and the crimes happened between April 2014 to September 2020. Each of the rape charges alone carries a possible sentence of 25 years to life. Brock is currently in the Auglaize County Jail on a $2,000,000 bond.