Bishop Daniel Thomas visits Delphos St. John's to connect with students

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Delphos Saint John's students were able to connect and talk about their faith and more with the Bishop of the Diocese of Toledo.
Bishop Daniel Thomas celebrated mass Friday morning at St. John's High School. Thomas is making multiple trips around the state of Ohio in order to connect with students and hear from them, as well as celebrate their faith as one.
"One of the reasons actually that I make these visits is so that I can better appreciate and really better pray for and be with these young people, because we know that there are tremendous struggles that our young people are presented with, but to be able to celebrate their Catholic faith with them, to be able to feed them with the Holy Eucharist from mass, and then I always have a Q&A with the juniors and seniors so that I know what is on their minds and hearts," stated Daniel E. Thomas, Bishop of the Diocese of Toledo.
Thomas greeted everyone as they exited the church and continued to interact with the students as the day went on.