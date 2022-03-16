Bluffton Professor says Zelenskyy delivered powerful message during Congress address

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a remote address before the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, where he urged lawmakers to remember past historical events and issue a no-fly zone over Ukraine, as well as continuing other aid efforts during the invasion.
Bluffton University's Dr. Perry Bush talked with Your Hometown Stations on Wednesday, stating that the Ukrainian President was able to deliver strong remarks and illustrated the dire need for help in the country.
"All of us are watching in horror the screens coming across our television nightly of bombings of residential buildings on fire, hospitals being shelled, orphanages being shelled, bodies in the streets, half a million people on the sea of Azov are going 10 days now without food or water, and having to put bodies in mass graves," said Bush. "President Zelenskyy is doing what a nation's president of a nation that is under that kind of attack needs to do. Make these powerful, intellectual, and emotional appeals to the world stage, begging for aid."
Bush continued, "He made a direct appeal to the President of the United States to the leader of peace, and that means stopping this aggression now. He's clearly walking on the global stage, you know, he is also making appeals to Russian soldiers in their own language to 'desert the military', he is appealing to people in Russia, the courageous souls who are in the Russian Peace Movement, and there is a whole slew of them, even though they are risking years in Russian prisons. Zelenskyy is also addressing Russia too."
