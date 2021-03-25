Charges have been filed against a man who led authorities on a pursuit earlier this week.
Benjamin T. Wiedenhoeft, 30 years old, from Ft. Wayne, Indiana, was charged with one count of Flee and Elude, a third-degree felony, and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a fourth-degree felony.
The Auglaize County Sheriff's Office states that on March 23rd at approximately 12:21 PM, deputies were alerted of a vehicle pursuit approaching the county involving the Allen County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle in the pursuit was reported to have been stolen.
The pursuit went through different areas of Auglaize County, where several properties were damaged by the suspect vehicle, and further damage caused to highway fences, winter wheat, and some minor damage to Sheriff cruisers.
During the pursuit, the driver of the vehicle, Wiedenhoeft, called 911 to inform officers that he had a firearm. The sherriff's office states that he was threatening to shoot police and the other occupant of the vehicle if the police did not back off.
Stop sticks were deployed by multiple agencies during the pursuit at multiple locations.
The pursuit came to an end in a field behind the General Aluminum Factory in Wapakoneta. Wiedenhoeft then exited his vehicle and fled on foot for a short distance before he was located and placed into custody.
The female passenger of the stolen vehicle also fled on foot but was later detained. She was released from custody later on.
Wiedenhoeft was booked into the Auglaize County Jail, and also appeared for a virtual arraignment Thursday afternoon.
The Allen County Sheriff's Office, Wapakoneta Police Department, Waynesfield Police Department, Cridersville Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Wapakoneta Fire and EMS all assisted during the pursuit.
The incident remains under investigation.