Christians express faith through song at 2023 Music in the Park

WESTMINSTER, OH (WLIO) - Worshippers from around the region and other states gathered in Westminster on Sunday for a free music festival.
For 20 years, Christians of all denominations have come together to attend the free Music in the Park every last Sunday of July. What started out as a small concert has grown into something that draws hundreds of Christian music fans every year, thanks to the effort of local sponsors and volunteers. Regardless of denomination, the music throughout the afternoon created an upbeat environment to express faith.
"If you go through the bible, listen to what David did, you see just that God embodies music. We're just excited that we can express him in that way here in Westminster, Ohio," explained Doug Stimmel, one of the organizers of Music in the Park.
The event also had a car show and bouncy houses for the kids.