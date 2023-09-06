City of Lima committee reviews tourist directional signage designs for new wayfinding plan

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima is reviewing proposals for updated landmark signage to reflect their new city branding.
The city's Design Review Committee and Planning Commission met this evening to review and provide feedback on mockups of the new signs. The wayfinding plan created by a design firm from Cleveland will be changing the directional signs that direct out-of-town visitors to places like the downtown, Faurot Park, or parking areas. The plan aims to eventually increase tourism by making it easier for people to find their destination and discover new businesses during their trip.
"Our goal with this wayfinding project is to provide consistent messaging that 'Welcome to Lima! You are here within our city, we welcome you. Let's get you to where you're going.' Building confidence within our visitors and our residents to safely move about our city and get where they need to, to dine, have fun, and just enjoy our town," explained Amber Martin, the Workforce and Small Business Development Coordinator with the City of Lima.
The designs are expected to be complete by November. The city intends to replace the existing signs in phases.