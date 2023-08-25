City of Lima holds open discussion with black business owners at Small Business Roundtable

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima officials sat down with minority small business owners on Friday to educate them about local assistance available to them.
To celebrate Black Business Month, the city invited local black business owners to come to the small business roundtable to ask questions about the kinds of loans, grants, and educational resources offered by the city and other organizations.
The roundtables are held several times quarterly and have been focusing on different kinds of business owners. One aspiring pastry chef says that the financial aid offered by the city makes her goals seem far less out of reach.
"I feel like they're more achievable than what you would do if you would go into a bank and ask for some money for your business. I feel like they're really supportive, and they want to get behind us, and they want to see the city of Lima grow," explained Yvonne Robinson, who owns Atlantic Street Bakery.
To learn more about upcoming meetings or the financial support available to small businesses operating in Lima, you can call Amber Martin, the Workforce and Small Business Development Coordinator with the City of Lima at: (419)-223-7281 or visit their website.