City of Lima records commission holds semiannual meeting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They are charged with maintaining and disposing of governmental documents and most people have never heard of them.

Ohio law requires municipalities to have a records commission. It consists of a chief executive or their appointed representative, chief fiscal officer, chief legal officer, and a community representative appointed by the chief executive. The City of Lima's records commission meets twice a year to handle any requests for the disposal of department records and to provide the rules for both the retention and disposal of records.

