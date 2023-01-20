Closing arguments presented Friday in the trial of Daquan Burse

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After three days of testimony, it is up to a jury to decide the fate of 24-year-old Daquan Burse.

Attorneys for both sides presented their closing arguments Friday morning. The jury will have to make decisions in three separate cases against Burse. A drug possession charge of a fentanyl-related substance, a trafficking heroin charge, which police did buy from him, and a 2019 shooting at a house on Collett Street where three women were in a car when it was hit by gunfire. Prosecutors claim the shooting was a retaliation for his mother's house getting shot at two days prior.

