Burse claims Collett St. shooting was retaliation during police interview in Day 2 of trial

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Lima police detectives take the stand on day two of the trial of Daquan Burse.
24-year-old Daquan Burse is on trial in three separate cases. One involves possession of a fentanyl-related substance that police found on him when he was found unresponsive on someone else's porch. Another was for trafficking heroin, that police made buys from him after he posted on social media that he was selling.
The last involved a 2019 shooting at a home on Collett Street, where a car in the driveway was shot at and had three people inside of it. Detective Steve Stechschulte interviewed Burse around two years after the incident, and Burse claimed it was retaliation for his mother's home getting shot two days before.
"I was thinking about my sister being scared at being at home, her friend don't want come over anymore. My mom didn't want to be there without me being there. So I had to go do something about it, so I went around there. I didn't even see them in the car. I just aimed at the house, shot about 4 or 5 times," stated Daquan Burse.
"What happened to the 22, what happened to that gun?" asked Detective Steve Stechschulte.
"I sold it," answered Burse.
The trial will resume on Thursday.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.